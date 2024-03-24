Watch Now
Two houses on fire north of Cimarron Hills, CSFD responding

The Colorado Springs Fire Department is ordering a third alarm for two houses that are on fire in a neighborhood north of Cimarron Hills.
Posted at 12:49 PM, Mar 24, 2024
The Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding calling a third alarm for two houses that are on fire in a neighborhood north of Cimarron Hills.

In a social media post, they reported smoke and fire is visible from a house on Vista Del Tierra Drive.

At this time we don't know if there is any danger to nearby homes.

We have crews on the way to the scene and are working to find out more.
