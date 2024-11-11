Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

CSFD knocks down structure fire at Sun Springs Motel

fire
Storyblocks
bonfire lit on easter saturday
fire
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS — At around 9:40 a.m. on Monday, November 11, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to 1141 S. Nevada Ave for a call about a structure fire.

According to CSFD, the fire has been contained to one unit and has been knocked down.

Southbound Nevada Ave is closed at Brookside.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

___



Unaffiliated Voters Cast 46% of All Ballots in El Paso County

As of Wednesday night, voter turnout among active voters in El Paso County is at 78% and is expected to climb as election workers continue to process votes.

Unaffiliated voters cast 46% of all ballots in El Paso County

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community