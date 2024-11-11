CSFD knocks down structure fire at Sun Springs Motel

COLORADO SPRINGS — At around 9:40 a.m. on Monday, November 11, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to 1141 S. Nevada Ave for a call about a structure fire.

According to CSFD, the fire has been contained to one unit and has been knocked down.

Southbound Nevada Ave is closed at Brookside.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

