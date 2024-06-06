Watch Now
CSFD is responding to a working trash truck fire

Posted at 10:29 AM, Jun 06, 2024

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department(CSFD) is responding to a working trash truck fire at 4955 Meadowland Blvd.

Meadowland Boulevard is shut down in all directions at Montebello Drive.

CSFD is asking those to avoid the area.

There have been no reported injuries or causes of the fire at this time.

KOAA News5 will provide updates as we receive them.

