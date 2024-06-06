COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department(CSFD) is responding to a working trash truck fire at 4955 Meadowland Blvd.

#ColoradoSpringsfire is on scene of a #workingtrashtruckfire at 4955 Meadowland Blvd.



Meadowland is shut down in all directions at Montebello Dr. please avoid the area — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) June 6, 2024

Meadowland Boulevard is shut down in all directions at Montebello Drive.

CSFD is asking those to avoid the area.

There have been no reported injuries or causes of the fire at this time.

KOAA News5 will provide updates as we receive them.

___





Shooting involving El Paso County Deputies Under Investigation A man was sent to the hospital after the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) said two deputies opened fire on him after a call for a disturbance Tuesday morning. Deputy-involved shooting leaves suspect and another injured

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.