CSFD is responding to a structure fire Tuesday evening in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a structure fire Tuesday evening.

According to the department, the fire is located near 2102 Janitell Road in southern Colorado Springs.

#coloradospringsfire #workingfire E4,E1,T4,T1,BC1,S21,BC2,HR17,73,E6

2102 JANITELL RD

Map E29

STRUCTURE FIRE

Report 23172229

Time 20:49:17 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 3, 2023

When we reached out to CSFD there were limited details about the size of the fire and what exactly was burning.

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article when we learn more.

____

