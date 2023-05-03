Watch Now
CSFD is responding to a structure fire Tuesday evening in Colorado Springs

Bill Folsom
Posted at 9:06 PM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 23:06:48-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a structure fire Tuesday evening.

According to the department, the fire is located near 2102 Janitell Road in southern Colorado Springs.

When we reached out to CSFD there were limited details about the size of the fire and what exactly was burning.

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article when we learn more.
