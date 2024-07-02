CSFD is responding to a structure fire on Clubhouse Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department(CSFD) reports they are responding to a structure fire on Clubhouse Drive.

Officials on the scene say the fire started in the basement but have no cause of the fire as of now.

One person was in the building when the fire started but was able to escape without injury.

KOAA News5 will provide updates as we receive them.

