Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

CSFD is responding to a structure fire on Clubhouse Drive

IMG_4234.jpg
Kevin Reynolds
IMG_4234.jpg
Posted at 10:49 AM, Jul 02, 2024

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department(CSFD) reports they are responding to a structure fire on Clubhouse Drive.

Officials on the scene say the fire started in the basement but have no cause of the fire as of now.

One person was in the building when the fire started but was able to escape without injury.

KOAA News5 will provide updates as we receive them.
___



Food crops damaged from an oil spill in an irrigation ditch near Pueblo

News5 viewer Vince Hanson has been a property owner in Pueblo County for nearly nine years. Hanson reached out to News5 after he saw extensive flooding and oil filling up the drainage ditch outside his house. Hanson said reached out to multiple state agencies for help.

Crops damaged from oil spill in irrigation ditch near Pueblo

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App