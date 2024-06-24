CSFD is hosting its final Living With Wildfire Town Hall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is hosting its final of three Living With Wildfire Town Halls on Tuesday.

The town halls have been centered around preparing the community on the steps to take in the event of a wildfire.

Those attending will learn about the threat of wildfires, preparing their homes, how to be notified of wildfires, what to include in their emergency plans, and any information during evacuations during a wildfire.

They will also have the opportunity to sign up for the Chipping Program if they are eligible and to sign up for emergency alerts via Peak Alerts.

CSFD Wildfire Mitigation, CSFD Operations, El Paso Teller 9-1-1 Authority, Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management, and the Colorado Springs Police Department will be the agencies presenting the information to the public.

Following the presentation, Colorado Springs Utilities, Colorado Springs Parks and Recreation, and City Forestry will be available to answer any questions residents may have.

The presentation is expected to run for about an hour.

The town hall will be held at Cheyenne Mountain Junior High School at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

