CSFD holds town hall to talk about wildfire planning, mitigation and safety

In the wake of the Los Angeles fires, CSFD held a town hall Thursday to talk about wildfire planning, mitigation and safety.
COLORADO SPRINGS — In the wake of the Los Angeles fires, the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) held a town hall Thursday to talk about wildfire planning, mitigation and safety.

Firefighters discussed ways you can be prepared in the case of a wildfire, which includes getting your loved ones, pets and important documents of the fire's path as soon as possible.

They say the west side of Colorado Springs is most at risk for a wildfire.

Many people News5 spoke with say it was beneficial to have this meeting, but there are still many concerns.

CSFD also offers a neighborhood chipping program to help homeowners clear brush and trees around their home.

