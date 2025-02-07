CSFD holds town hall to talk about wildfire planning, mitigation and safety

COLORADO SPRINGS — In the wake of the Los Angeles fires, the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) held a town hall Thursday to talk about wildfire planning, mitigation and safety.

Firefighters discussed ways you can be prepared in the case of a wildfire, which includes getting your loved ones, pets and important documents of the fire's path as soon as possible.

They say the west side of Colorado Springs is most at risk for a wildfire.

Many people News5 spoke with say it was beneficial to have this meeting, but there are still many concerns.

CSFD also offers a neighborhood chipping program to help homeowners clear brush and trees around their home.

___





Union workers at King Soopers stores in Pueblo are set to go on strike on Friday The announcement came from Local 7 President Kim Kordova on Thursday during a news conference, according to Scripps News Denver. Union workers at King Soopers stores in Pueblo are set to go on strike on Friday

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.