CSFD Firefighters quickly put out a fire at a home early Sunday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS — CSFD firefighters responded to a fire at a home in the 2400 block of Logan Avenue just before 5 o'clock Sunday morning. That's in the neighborhood near Union and Constitution. Fire officials say the fire was put out quickly and nobody was injured.

Update: Fire has been knocked down and is under control. No injuries to the homeowners or crew working on scene. Crews will continue to put out hot spots. pic.twitter.com/QUS8MzZ4yh — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) November 26, 2023

