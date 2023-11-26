CSFD Firefighters quickly put out a fire at a home early Sunday morning

Watch Now
The fire happened just before 5 a.m. in the 2400 block of Logan Avenue
The Colorado Springs Fire Department shared this photo of firefighters working the scene of the fire early Sunday morning at a home in the 2400 block of Logan Avenue.
Posted at 6:18 AM, Nov 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-26 08:18:35-05

COLORADO SPRINGS — CSFD firefighters responded to a fire at a home in the 2400 block of Logan Avenue just before 5 o'clock Sunday morning. That's in the neighborhood near Union and Constitution. Fire officials say the fire was put out quickly and nobody was injured.

