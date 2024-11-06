CSFD responds to chlorine release Wednesday morning in a local hotel

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a small chlorine release in the Satellite Hotel's basement on Wednesday morning.
#ColoradoSpringsFire - on scene at 411 Lakewood Cr. Satelliite Hotel for a small chlorine release in the basement. Crews currently evaluating the building. All residents are being sheltered in place with no evacuation is in progress at this time. CSFD units and Hazmat 14 on…— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) November 6, 2024
It is unclear what caused the release, but CSFD crews are currently investigating the situation. CSFD units and Hazmat 14 are on the scene.
The department issued a shelter-in-place for the residents of the building.
News5 has a crew on the way and will release any additional information as we receive it.
