CSFD responds to chlorine release Wednesday morning in a local hotel

KOAA, Adam Knapik.
Satellite Hotel in southeast Colorado Springs.
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a small chlorine release in the Satellite Hotel's basement on Wednesday morning.

It is unclear what caused the release, but CSFD crews are currently investigating the situation. CSFD units and Hazmat 14 are on the scene.

The department issued a shelter-in-place for the residents of the building.

News5 has a crew on the way and will release any additional information as we receive it.



