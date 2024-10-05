Watch Now
CSFD extinguishes structure fire in commercial building downtown

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Saturday, October 5, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 132 N Tejon St.

According to CSFD, smoke was found through a commercial building that houses multiple businesses. The fire was located in one of the businesses and has since been extinguished.

No injuries have been reported.

The CSFD crew will remain on scene to search for any fire extension.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Northbound and southbound Tejon Street is closed between Bijou and Kiowa Street.

Bijou Street is closed between Cascade Ave and Nevada.
