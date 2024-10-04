CSFD determines three alarm apartment fire last month was accidental

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) has determined a three alarm fire at an apartment complex last month was accidental.

CSFD says the fire was caused by smoking materials. No injuries were reported, according to CSFD.

Background Information

CSFD is responding to a serious apartment fire on the morning of September 26.

According to the department, two floors of The Vue at the Spring Creek Apartments are on fire. The apartment complex is located on the southeast side of Colorado Springs near Circle Drive and Monterey Road.

The department says a third alarm has been called on this fire.

#UPDATE: a third alarm has been order. Crews on scene report two floors on fire.



