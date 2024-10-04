CSFD determines three alarm apartment fire last month was accidental

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) has determined a three alarm fire at an apartment complex last month was accidental.
CSFD says the fire was caused by smoking materials. No injuries were reported, according to CSFD.
Background Information
CSFD is responding to a serious apartment fire on the morning of September 26.
According to the department, two floors of The Vue at the Spring Creek Apartments are on fire. The apartment complex is located on the southeast side of Colorado Springs near Circle Drive and Monterey Road.
The department says a third alarm has been called on this fire.
#UPDATE: a third alarm has been order. Crews on scene report two floors on fire.— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) September 26, 2024
Media staging to come
___
Former Colorado County Clerk Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison
The former Mesa County Clerk was sentenced to nine years in prison for her role in tampering with election systems.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.