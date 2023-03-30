CSFD battles small fire outside Babies R Us early Thursday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire early Thursday morning.

CSFD tweeted about the fire just before 7:00 a.m. indicating it was isolated to a vehicle outside the Babies 'R' Us at the Citadel Mall.

KOAA 5 Colorado Springs Police investigating a burned vehicle outside the Babies R Us in March of 2023.

There were no injuries reported, however, there was minor damage to the exterior of the building.

No information regarding the cause of the fire has been given out at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.