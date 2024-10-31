CSFD announces new program to take better care of pets on-scene

Colorado Springs Fire (CSFD) will implement a SED Pet Care Program out of Fire Station 23 in order to take better care of pets on incident scenes.
In partnership with CSFD, the Fire Foundation of Colorado Springs and Westside Animal Hospital, have put together emergency pet kits to be carried in all CSFD vehicles.
The kits include:
- leashes
- blankets
- water bowls
- treats
- pet oxygen masks
Fire Station 23 will be responsible for maintaining and restocking these kits after they've been used.
This program comes courtesy of a generous donation from Westside Animal Hospital and the Fire Foundation. CSFD is not funding any part of this project.
In March 2023, CSFD announced the introduction of "SED" pet masks in honor of former Deputy Chief Steve Dubay who retired that month.
Chief Dubay's immense love for helping pets is why the program will be named after him.
___
'It was chaotic': Former UCCS leader files federal complaint against school after deadly campus shooting
In the wake of a deadly shooting at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) in February, a former school leader has filed a federal complaint against the university, claiming the college was not prepared for the crisis.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.