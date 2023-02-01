Crowley County Correctional Facility on lockdown following incident

CROWLEY COUNTY, CO — The Crowley County Correctional Facility remains on lockdown Wednesday evening according to the Colorado Department of Corrections.

According to a spokesperson with the Department of Corrections, an incident that occurred in several pods Saturday evening led to the lockdown.

The facility which is owned and run by Core Civic locked down Saturday and reached out to CDOC staff after they say inmates assaulted a facility staff member and caused damages to the facility.

The facility will remain in lockdown while an investigation is being conducted. Following the investigation, the DOC said, the facility will return to normal operations.

News5 received information about inmates' access to phones and shower facilities having been revoked.

This is the statement received from the Colorado Department of Corrections regarding these claims.

"As a result of the inmates’ actions, the facility is on lockdown while an investigation is conducted. The inmates do have access to phones and shower facilities. Once the investigation is complete, the facility will return to normal operations" said, Annie Skinner with the Colorado Department of Corrections.

This is a developing story and News5 will update this article when more information is learned.

