Critical traffic accident at S. Nevada and Mill Street

The Colorado Springs Fire Department and Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a critical traffic accident Monday evening at the intersection of South Nevada and Mill Street.

The accident occurred around 8:00 pm and was between a red truck and a silver sedan.

From what we know currently two adults and one child were injured in the accident between a sedan and a truck causing the truck to flip. The CSPD major crash team at this time believes that speed is a factor in the crash.

Two adults and a child were freed from a vehicle with life-threatening injuries. All three have been taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Southbound Nevada is blocked off to traffic right now and CSPD is asking people to avoid the area.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a critical traffic accident at S Nevada and Mill St. Use alternate routes. All parties are being transported to area hospitals. pic.twitter.com/ZuGLL9bUXv — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) October 4, 2022

This is a developing story and we will continue to update as details come in.

