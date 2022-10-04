Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Critical traffic accident at S. Nevada and Mill Street

Crash shuts down South Nevada
Colorado Springs Fire Department
Crash shuts down South Nevada
Posted at 9:00 PM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 23:28:35-04

The Colorado Springs Fire Department and Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a critical traffic accident Monday evening at the intersection of South Nevada and Mill Street.

The accident occurred around 8:00 pm and was between a red truck and a silver sedan.

From what we know currently two adults and one child were injured in the accident between a sedan and a truck causing the truck to flip. The CSPD major crash team at this time believes that speed is a factor in the crash.

Two adults and a child were freed from a vehicle with life-threatening injuries. All three have been taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Southbound Nevada is blocked off to traffic right now and CSPD is asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update as details come in.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

2022-State-Debate-480x360-Cand.jpg

Election Watch

Watch The State Debate on KOAA