Cripple Creek's popular Ice Festival returns on Saturday

CRIPPLE CREEK — A big tradition returns to Cripple Creek this weekend. We’re talking about the town’s popular Ice Festival.

Starting Saturday, Feb. 17th, the large ice sculptures will flood Bennett Ave. in Cripple Creek.

While the ice carvings are impressive to look at, the festival also offers a big economic boost for the town of Cripple Creek. Since the year 2000, the festival has been a huge part of the culture and has served as a big winter celebration in Cripple Creek.

Despite being canceled for 3 years during the pandemic, the event returned last year in full force. Over 20 years ago, Cripple Creek Ice Festival was a way for the town to bring in revenue and support local businesses. Today, Cripple Creek has become more of a tourist attraction with the casinos, but the annual Ice Festival is still a big deal, attracting large crowds.

“The ice festival actually started as a way to keep our small businesses afloat during the wintertime and that has kind of been always why it’s been around. It’s to help all of our tiny businesses,” said Klaryssa Murray, Cripple Creek’s marketing coordinator, and a town native.

“If you grew up here or you live you look forward to the ice festival every single year, it’s part of our culture here in cripple creek and when we didn’t have it, it was such a tragedy because they didn’t have it and it’s so important to our little town.”

The event will kick off Saturday and run through Feb. 25. There will be many family activities, including a new ice slide. It’s free and open to the public. You can show up.

This year, the event organizers have brought back the “Battle of the Blade” competitions where carvers will compete for big cash prizes. Those competitions kick off on Saturday at noon.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.