Cripple Creek's newest casino, Chamonix, is now open

CRIPPLE CREEK — After 5 years of planning, setbacks, and construction, the Chamonix Casino and Hotel is now open in Cripple Creek. The resort features 300 hotel rooms, 4 restaurants, 660 slot machines, 17 table games, and a pool and spa.

"The goal is to make cripple creek more of a destination for more than just gaming, so this resort offers people to come for meetings, or for spas, or a really nice restaurants. There's a reason other than gaming to come now," said General Manager Baxter Lee.

The casino and hotel have been in development for more than 5 years, according to Lee. They had complications during COVID and shut down construction until February of 2021.

The grand opening brought out hundreds to Chamonix, including one resident William Diment. Diment says he's excited for the new casino, despite not considering himself a betting man.

"Generally I do not gamble, I gambled on the town, I made a very very big bet here, and so far I think it's gonna pay off very well," he said. "Clearly this validates any investment up here, and it's going to be the thing up here. everyone is excited, it brings a whole new level of entertainment and opportunity for the entire town".

That's a sentiment the city of Cripple Creek shares. Special Project Manager Jeff Mosher says he's already heard of multiple groups looking to come to town.

"Adding 300 and some rooms to our economy is fantastic for the city. So we'll be to expand the groups who come up here, it's got a family-friendly place, it's got a swimming pool, it's a really exciting time and a great addition to the city," said Mosher.

The Casino will finish reopening more hotel rooms, the pool and spa, along with the restaurants in February and March of 2024.

