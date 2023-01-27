Cripple Creek Ice Festival to return in February

CRIPPLE CREEK, CO — A Southern Colorado classic will be returning this February to Cripple Creek.

The city announced the return of the Cripple Creek Ice Festival after a two-year hiatus.

The city has been preparing to return to the festival with a bang, and the winner this year for the best ice sculpture will receive a $5,000 cash prize. The winner is decided by open public voting with the winner being announced on the final day of the festival.

The festival will be taking place February 18th - 26th with ice sculptures lining Bennett Avenue. Attendees can expect food and drink vendors along with an ice slide for the children.

“I am very excited for the return of Ice Festival! Especially because this is a slower time of year.” Said Liz Zdanowicz, the local Gold Camp Café General Manager. “I am excited to see Ice Festival bring some life back into this town!”

Carvers must have the final sculptures ready by the beginning of the festival and the sculptures will remain on display until the sculptures melt or the event ends.

You can view more information here.

