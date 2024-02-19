Cripple Creek Ice Festival brings a boom to surrounding businesses

CRIPPLE CREEK — Thousands of people have flocked to Cripple Creek for the 21st Annual Ice Festival. The event shuts down Bennet Avenue, the town's main street, to create a space for carving teams to carve ice sculptures.

"What I look for the most in a good ice sculpture is the continuity, and form, and gesture," said Trace O'Connor with one carving team called Snice Carving.

Each of ice carvers team is given blocks of ice that weigh nearly 400 pounds each. They then pick a theme and design multiple ice sculptures. Festivalgoers can then vote on their favorites, and the winner receives a $5,000 prize.

"This is awesome! I've never seen anything like this before," said first-timers to the event Macie and Levi Toone.

The city of Cripple Creek told us the event started as a way to help surrounding businesses get through slow periods during the cold winter months.

"This event is something that originally got our business owners through the winter-time. Without this event, many of them can't make it. We were unfortunately unable to have the event for 3 years during the COVID time frame, and it was devastating for our small business owners," said Klaryssa Murray with the city.

"It's nice to have the business," said Liz Zdanowicz. Zdanwicz is the General Manager of Gold Camp Cafe, which sits on Bennet Avenue.

"The Ice castles this year have brought a very slow winter to a very busy and bustling winter, even during the snowy days. With ice fest combined, we've had a record weekend".

The Ice Festival is happening through February 25th, with a break on Tuesday the 20th so the city can deliver more ice to the carving teams.

