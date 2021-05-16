Cripple Creek donkeys released from their winter pens

CRIPPLE CREEK — It's a sign of spring in southern Colorado, the cripple creek donkeys have been released from their winter pens.

The herd typically roams the streets from mid-May to October.

You'll often find them in groups willing to take any carrots, apples, or other healthy treats.

Approved treats are available in our museums and retail shops for a small donation.

The "Two-Mile High Club" in Cripple Creek is also planning for the 90th annual "Donkey Derby Days" which is scheduled for August 14 and 15.

The donkeys have been in Cripple Creek since before trains even made it into town. The donkeys' importance in Cripple Creek is due to their role during the Gold Rush in Cripple Creek.

The donkeys in the herd today are believed to be distant relatives of the original donkeys from the town’s Gold Rush days, according to Cripple Creek's website.

