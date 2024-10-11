Cripple Creek Community Reacts to the Equipment Malfunction at Cripple Creek Mine Tour

CRIPPLE CREEK — The reaction in this community is worry, fear, and hope.

Shane Hansford has lived in Cripple Creek since the nineties. He tells News5 he’s taken the gold mine tour and been down that shaft.

"I’d be petrified. It’s 1,000 feet—I mean, you travel down there quick. It’s been years since I’ve been down there, and I know it’s pitch black; they turn all the lights off. So I’d probably be freaking out right now," he said.

We spoke with many people, including Marilyn Callhan, who has lived in Cripple Creek for 20 years.

She tells us she has confidence in the crews working to help rescue those trapped 1,000 feet underground.

"I just hope that whatever it is, they can get those people out. I believe that they can; there's so much technology now."

People here in Cripple Creek say they just want the 12 people trapped to get out safely and as soon as possible.

"Hurry up. C’mon. Get them out," said Hansford.

Cripple Creek is also a town that relies on tourism. Residents tell us how they are now worried about what the future holds for their city.

Watch the full story above.

___





Prop. 130 Would Increase Funding For Law Enforcement Across Colorado In November, Colorado voters will decide whether to give $350 million in state funding to local law enforcement agencies across the state and a one-time $1 million payment to families of first responders killed in the line of duty. Former clerk believes Tina Peters case illuminates the influence of election denial rhetoric

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.