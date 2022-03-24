Cripple Creek Casino launches gas savings initiative to help employees, customers

CRIPPLE CREEK, CO — A Cripple Creek casino has launched a gas savings campaign to help the community.

Wildwood Casino is offering employees $.50 off per gallon ( up to 20 gallons a week) at their Gas-n-Roll station along with giving customers an opportunity to win free gas prizes until June 19, 2022, a total savings of up to $60,000.

“The entire country is feeling the effects of increased gas prices,” said Matt Andrighetti, the General Manager of Wildwood Casino, “Wildwood is in the lucky position to have our own gas station and that allows us to ease the burden on our customers and our employees.”

Every day until June 19, eight customers playing in the casino will be randomly selected to win free gas vouchers.

Players who qualify have a chance to win one of five, $500 gas prizes on June 19.

_____

