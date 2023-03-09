Crews working a wildfire in Custer County Wednesday evening

CUSTER COUNTY, CO — Crews are actively responding to a wildfire in Custer County, Colorado Wednesday evening.

The fire is located on the north side of Highway 96 at Mile Marker 15.

The Custer County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation orders for a few houses in the area of the 900 and 1000 blocks of County Road 285.

As of 5:40 p.m., Crews say that the fire is almost completely contained and all structures in the area are protected.

There is no information at this time as to the size of the fire and what the cause was. News5 is working to learn more.

This is a developing story.

