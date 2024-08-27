Crews work quickly to knock down a fire burning near Bear Creek Nature Center

Crews worked quickly to knock down a brush fire burning near Bear Creek Nature Center on Tuesday.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department posted to X about the fire estimated to be 20 ft by 20 ft in size around 11:00 a.m. near Lower Gold Camp Road. and 26th Street.

By 11:50 a.m. the department said the fire was 50 ft by 50 ft in size and was knocked down.

Final size of fire is about 50X50 ft. Fire crews will clear over the next hour or so.



The cause of this fire will be under investigation. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 27, 2024

The cause of the fire has not been determined and is under investigation.

___





Colorado State Fair Judge Says She's 'Brutal' When Choosing Top Bakers If you watch Loretta Ivory judge oatmeal cookie entries at the Colorado State Fair, you'll quickly learn unless she's looking at an entry in the junior division, her standards are exceptionally high. Colorado State Fair judge says she's 'brutal' when choosing top bakers

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.