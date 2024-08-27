Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Crews work quickly to knock down a fire burning near Bear Creek Nature Center

CSFD - Colorado Springs Fire Department
KOAA-TV
CSFD - Colorado Springs Fire Department
Posted

Crews worked quickly to knock down a brush fire burning near Bear Creek Nature Center on Tuesday.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department posted to X about the fire estimated to be 20 ft by 20 ft in size around 11:00 a.m. near Lower Gold Camp Road. and 26th Street.

By 11:50 a.m. the department said the fire was 50 ft by 50 ft in size and was knocked down.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and is under investigation.

___



Colorado State Fair Judge Says She's 'Brutal' When Choosing Top Bakers

If you watch Loretta Ivory judge oatmeal cookie entries at the Colorado State Fair, you'll quickly learn unless she's looking at an entry in the junior division, her standards are exceptionally high.

Colorado State Fair judge says she's 'brutal' when choosing top bakers

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App