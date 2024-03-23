Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Crews responding to grassland fire near Banning Lews Preparatory Academy

The Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to a small grass fire burning near Falcon, about two miles north of Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy.
FALCON FIRE GFX UPD.jpg
News5 Weather Team
Falcon Fire Weather Graphic
FALCON FIRE GFX UPD.jpg
Posted at 12:50 PM, Mar 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-23 14:54:21-04

FALCON — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to a small grass fire burning near Falcon, about two miles north of Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy.

Our weather team is tracking the conditions around the area. As of writing this article winds are blowing from the south gusting at 19 - 26 mph.

Cimarron Hills Fire Department is also responding to this call. It's part of the Pikes Peak mutual aid team.

Our team is on top of this fire, this is a developing situation and we will continue to update this article.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App