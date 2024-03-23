Crews responding to grassland fire near Banning Lews Preparatory Academy

FALCON — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to a small grass fire burning near Falcon, about two miles north of Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy.

Our weather team is tracking the conditions around the area. As of writing this article winds are blowing from the south gusting at 19 - 26 mph.

Cimarron Hills Fire Department is also responding to this call. It's part of the Pikes Peak mutual aid team.

Our team is on top of this fire, this is a developing situation and we will continue to update this article.

