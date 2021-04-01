Watch
Crews contain grass fire on west side of Colorado Springs

CSFD
Grass fire near Centennial and Fillmore in Colorado Springs
Posted at 3:18 PM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 18:05:43-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Crews responded to a grass fire Thursday afternoon on the west side of Colorado Springs.

The blaze was in the area of Centennial Blvd and West Fillmore St, in an open space, just south of the VA.

The fire was reported around 2:50 p.m.

CSFD said the fire was contained at approximately 1.5 to 2 acres in size. No structures were threatened.

Multiple resources responded, including brush trucks and engines.

Around 4 p.m., CSFD said the fire was contained.

The cause of the fire has not been reported yet.

