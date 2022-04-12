Grassfire near Fillmore and Centennial contained

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Monday night, the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a grass fire near 2813 Straus Lane in Colorado Springs.

The fire was also near the VA Clinic on Filmore and Centennial.

The fire was around two acres and was going uphill.

CSFD is deploying a drone piloted by Captain Smaldino to assist the incident commander with the operations and overview of the fire. pic.twitter.com/lYxjd8Nge2 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 12, 2022

Police tell News 5 that some homes were preparing to evacuate, but in the end, no evacuations happened.

At around 8:30 p.m. CSFD said that the fire was 100 percent contained.

Crews stayed on the scene to put out some hot spots.

No word yet on what started the fire.

News 5 has a crew heading to the scene.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.