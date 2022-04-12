Watch
Grassfire near Fillmore and Centennial contained

Posted at 8:02 PM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 22:59:46-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Monday night, the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a grass fire near 2813 Straus Lane in Colorado Springs.

The fire was also near the VA Clinic on Filmore and Centennial.

The fire was around two acres and was going uphill.

Police tell News 5 that some homes were preparing to evacuate, but in the end, no evacuations happened.

At around 8:30 p.m. CSFD said that the fire was 100 percent contained.

Crews stayed on the scene to put out some hot spots.

No word yet on what started the fire.

News 5 has a crew heading to the scene.

