Crews responding to fire in Stratmoor Valley area off Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS — Crews in Colorado Springs are responding to a fire near South Academy Boulevard and U.S. Highway 85-87.

Flames could reportedly be seen from I-25.

The Stratmoor Hills Fire Department tells News 5 that the fire started on Pinello Ranch and is about 5 acres.

SHFD says they believe the fire is under control and no structures are threatened at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

News 5 has a crew on the scene and is working to get more information. Refresh this page for updates.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.