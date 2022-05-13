Watch
Crews responding to fire in Stratmoor Valley area off Academy

Kevin Reynolds
Posted at 10:53 PM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 02:04:48-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Crews in Colorado Springs are responding to a fire near South Academy Boulevard and U.S. Highway 85-87.

Flames could reportedly be seen from I-25.

The Stratmoor Hills Fire Department tells News 5 that the fire started on Pinello Ranch and is about 5 acres.

SHFD says they believe the fire is under control and no structures are threatened at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

News 5 has a crew on the scene and is working to get more information. Refresh this page for updates.

