Crews respond to structure fire near Ellicott

ELLICOTT — According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, on Monday night at around 9 p.m. crews responded to a fire at a modular home just south of Ellicott.

The fire happened near the 27000 Block of Jawhawk Avenue. Multiple agencies were on the scene to assist the Ellicott Fire Department, including fire agencies from Falcon and Cimarron Hills.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says they initially got a report that there was an explosion and fire coming from the roof.

Ellicott Firefighters told News 5 that the fire is now under control, but we do not know if anyone was injured.

