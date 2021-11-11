Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Crews respond to slow-moving fire in Cotopaxi

items.[0].image.alt
KOAA News 5
thumbnail_COTOPAXI FIRE 1110.jpg
Posted at 9:58 PM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 00:22:47-05

COTOPAXI — On Wednesday night crews responded to a remote area near Cotopaxi after a fire burned down one structure and then slowly moved onto Bureau of Land Management land.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office posted on their Facebook page that the fire happened within the 4200 Block of Basin Drive in Cotopaxi.

They report that one structure was lost, but that the fire was no longer a threat to other structures.

About an hour later they reported that the fire appeared to be under control, and that they were seeing cold embers and that the fire was "slow-moving."

The sheriff's office posted that a multi-mission aircraft flight is scheduled for Thursday morning to check for hot spots.

The sheriff's office said that the cause of the fire is still unknown.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Jefferson Awards