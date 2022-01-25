Crews respond to house fire in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Monday night, Colorado Springs fire crews responded to a house fire in east Colorado Springs.

It happened a little after 7 p.m. near Country Heights Drive and Willowbrook Road.

When crews arrived on scene there was "heavy fire" in the attic and venting near the chimney.

CSFD says all of the residents made it out of the home, but at least two people are now displaced due to the fire.

By around 7:45 p.m. CSFD announced they had the fire under control. Crews remained on the scene to investigate the fire. At this time News 5 does not know what caused the fire

