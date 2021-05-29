Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Crews respond to fire caused by lightning in Teller County

items.[0].image.alt
Raquel Raclette/Unsplash
Fire
Posted at 5:48 PM, May 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-29 19:48:26-04

WOODLAND PARK — On Saturday firefighters responded to a fire in Teller County caused by lightning. The fire is about four miles north of Woodland Park, near the intersection of Rampart Range Road and Carroll Lakes Road.

At least one U.S. Forest Service squad and fire engine were on the scene.

As of 5:30 p.m. on Saturday no buildings or structures were at risk. The fire was listed as being a quarter of an acre and was not fully controlled or contained.

    _____

    KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.
    News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App
    Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

    Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Report a typo

    KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

    Nominate an amazing person in our community