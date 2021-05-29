Crews respond to fire caused by lightning in Teller County

WOODLAND PARK — On Saturday firefighters responded to a fire in Teller County caused by lightning. The fire is about four miles north of Woodland Park, near the intersection of Rampart Range Road and Carroll Lakes Road.

At least one U.S. Forest Service squad and fire engine were on the scene.

Firefighters are suppressing the lighting caused #LovellFire in Teller County, 4 mi NE of Woodland Park, CO. off FS Rd 300 Lovell Trail. One USFS squad and engine are on scene. #PikesPeakRDhttps://t.co/wkLgmBSIJB — USFS_Pike&San Isabel (@PSICC_NF) May 29, 2021

As of 5:30 p.m. on Saturday no buildings or structures were at risk. The fire was listed as being a quarter of an acre and was not fully controlled or contained.

