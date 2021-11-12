Watch
Crews respond to a "fully involved" house fire in Southeast Colorado Springs

Bill Folsom
A Colorado Springs Fire Department brush truck
CSFD Logo
Posted at 6:47 PM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 20:47:32-05

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Thursday, crews from the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a fire at a home near 3017 Pinnacle Dr.

They reported that the home was "fully involved."

This is a developing story.

_____

