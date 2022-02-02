Watch
Crews respond to 2 alarm house fire in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Fire Department
CSFD House Fire 2/1/22
Posted at 6:35 PM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 20:35:57-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a 2 alarm house fire at 3747 Cragwood Dr.

According to the Department's Twitter, the fire has been knocked down and crews are conducting overhaul.

No injuries were reported and the fire will be under investigation.

No other information was made immediately available.

This article will be updated as more information comes in from our News5 crew that's headed to the scene.

