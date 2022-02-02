Crews respond to 2 alarm house fire in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a 2 alarm house fire at 3747 Cragwood Dr.

According to the Department's Twitter, the fire has been knocked down and crews are conducting overhaul.

No injuries were reported and the fire will be under investigation.

No other information was made immediately available.

This article will be updated as more information comes in from our News5 crew that's headed to the scene.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #WorkingFire E6,E14,T10,T9,BC4,AMR30,S21,BC3,HR17,73,IC1,H14,E9,E2,A15,T1

3747 CRAGWOOD DR

Map B28

Radio CMD4.CSFD

SFIR SINGLE RESD — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) February 2, 2022

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.