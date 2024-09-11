Crews respond quickly to put out a fire along Chelton Road overnight Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Crews with the Colorado Springs Fire Department acted quickly in the overnight hours Wednesday to get control of a structure fire.

The department posted about the fire to a post on social media just after midnight on Wednesday. Crews said the fire was isolated to the back exterior of a building at 2525 South Chelton Road.

Fire was kept to the exterior, with no extension inside of the business. pic.twitter.com/q2ZRiJsMSi — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) September 11, 2024

Crews were able to get the fire under control within half an hour and determined the damage was secluded to the exterior of the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported by the department.

___





Complaints Against Colorado Springs Homebuilder Pile Up Local families have faced months of delays, failed inspections, even threats of foreclosure for Creekstone's mishandlings. Complaints against Colorado Springs homebuilder pile up

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.