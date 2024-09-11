Watch Now
Crews respond quickly to put out a fire along Chelton Road overnight Wednesday

Colorado Springs Fire Department
COLORADO SPRINGS — Crews with the Colorado Springs Fire Department acted quickly in the overnight hours Wednesday to get control of a structure fire.

The department posted about the fire to a post on social media just after midnight on Wednesday. Crews said the fire was isolated to the back exterior of a building at 2525 South Chelton Road.

Crews were able to get the fire under control within half an hour and determined the damage was secluded to the exterior of the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported by the department.

