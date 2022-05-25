Crews knock down small apartment fire in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department knocked down a fire at an apartment complex at 1510 Wahsatch Avenue on Tuesday night.

Multiple crews responded to the scene, when they arrived they could see smoke and fire.

Crews were able to get everyone out of the complex.

By 9:30 p.m. the fire was under control.

No injuries have reported at this time and the fire is under investigation.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.