Crews knock down small apartment fire in Colorado Springs

Stephanie Hinojosa
Posted at 9:52 PM, May 24, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department knocked down a fire at an apartment complex at 1510 Wahsatch Avenue on Tuesday night.

Multiple crews responded to the scene, when they arrived they could see smoke and fire.

Crews were able to get everyone out of the complex.

By 9:30 p.m. the fire was under control.

No injuries have reported at this time and the fire is under investigation.

