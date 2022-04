COLORADO SPRINGS — Crews are battling a grass fire near 703 East Las Vegas Street.

Colorado Springs Fire has several units on the scene.

The fire is reportedly moving fast along a creek in the area.

This is a developing story.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.