Crews douse grass fire on Gold Camp Road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Colorado Springs Firefighters quickly doused a grass fire burning along Gold Camp Road.

The fire is located roughly 400 feet uphill between tunnels 1 and 2.

Some 18 fire personnel with CSFD are on scene. The department reported on it's Twitter page that they have put water on the fire and are now working to put out hot spots.

Fire is located about 400’ up the hill. FF’s have water on the fire and are mopping up hot spots pic.twitter.com/U50Dozxm7H — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 2, 2022

The public is encouraged to watch out for engines responding to the fire.

The cause is unknown.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.