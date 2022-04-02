Watch
Crews douse grass fire on Gold Camp Road

Posted at 5:26 PM, Apr 02, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Colorado Springs Firefighters quickly doused a grass fire burning along Gold Camp Road.
The fire is located roughly 400 feet uphill between tunnels 1 and 2.

Some 18 fire personnel with CSFD are on scene. The department reported on it's Twitter page that they have put water on the fire and are now working to put out hot spots.

The public is encouraged to watch out for engines responding to the fire.
The cause is unknown.

