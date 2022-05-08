Watch
Crews douse grass fire near shopping center

KOAA 5
Posted at 4:12 PM, May 08, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Colorado Springs firefighters are working to contain a small grass fire that broke out near the busy University Village Shopping Center Sunday afternoon.
The fire is burning in a brush-filled area along Monument Creek.

There's no word yet on the size of the fire or how it may have started. Weather conditions have been exceptionally hot and dry this weekend elevating the fire danger to critical for many parts of Southern Colorado

