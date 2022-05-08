Crews douse grass fire near shopping center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Colorado Springs firefighters are working to contain a small grass fire that broke out near the busy University Village Shopping Center Sunday afternoon.

The fire is burning in a brush-filled area along Monument Creek.

#ColoradoSpringsFire on scene of a #workinggrassfire at 4880 N Nevada Ave. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 8, 2022

There's no word yet on the size of the fire or how it may have started. Weather conditions have been exceptionally hot and dry this weekend elevating the fire danger to critical for many parts of Southern Colorado

