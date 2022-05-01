Crews douse grass fire along I-25

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Wildland fire crews from the Stratmoor Hills Fire Department quickly contained a small grass fire that sparked just east of I-25 near the Mesa Ridge Parkway exit. The fire started just before 2:00 p.m. Sunday and burned a grassy area just off of the highway.

The right lane of traffic was closed due to the fire response causing some traffic delays in the area.

#I25 northbound: Right lane closed due to fire activity between US 85 and Exit 132 - Mesa Ridge Parkway. https://t.co/y4gPfmgiIn — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) May 1, 2022

The fire was put out in less than an hour and crews are still on the scene working to mop up hot spots.

Drivers should slow down and use caution when traveling in the area.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.