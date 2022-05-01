Watch
Crews douse grass fire along I-25

Lane closure slows traffic for fire response
Posted at 3:02 PM, May 01, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Wildland fire crews from the Stratmoor Hills Fire Department quickly contained a small grass fire that sparked just east of I-25 near the Mesa Ridge Parkway exit. The fire started just before 2:00 p.m. Sunday and burned a grassy area just off of the highway.

The right lane of traffic was closed due to the fire response causing some traffic delays in the area.

The fire was put out in less than an hour and crews are still on the scene working to mop up hot spots.

Drivers should slow down and use caution when traveling in the area.
