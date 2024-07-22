Crews douse 2-alarm fire at Colorado Springs restaurant

COLORADO SPRINGS FIRE — A family-owned Mexican restaurant near the UCCS campus caught fire Sunday night in Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department reports the fire at Señor Manuel began at around 9:00 p.m. Some 15 fire personnel were dispatched and a second alarm was called.

Update. 2nd alarm has been called for working fire. pic.twitter.com/pxOlrWdciP — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 22, 2024

The fire damaged both the inside and outside of the building. No injuries were reported.

Crews have closed North Nevada Avenue between Eagle Rock Road and Austin Bluffs Parkway for the emergency response.

The investigation into the cause of the fire could take several hours. The fire department asks the public to avoid the area.

___





____

