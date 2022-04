COLORADO SPRINGS — On Tuesday afternoon fire crews in Colorado Springs put out a 1/2 acre fire that broke out near I-25 and the MLK Bypass.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

CSFD tweeted out that the city is still under burn restrictions with expected high fire danger and winds.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.