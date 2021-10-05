Crews called to fire inside Satellite Hotel in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Crews with the Colorado Springs Fire Department have started the process of cleaning up after a fire was reported in one of the living units.

Around 12 p.m., CSFD was called for a fire with light smoke inside the building. Within 20 minutes crews had people evacuated, plus the fire under control on the 3rd floor.

Update- Fire is out. Fire was contained to one apartment on the 3rd floor. FF’s are working on removing smoke from the building now. Evacuations are still in place but no injuries are reported at this time pic.twitter.com/IYS8g3MUbo — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) October 5, 2021

Please avoid the area as many fire, medic and police units are on scene assessing the situation and people impacted.

There is no word of any injuries from this fire.

