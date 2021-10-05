Watch
Crews called to fire inside Satellite Hotel in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Fire Department
Crews were called to the Satellite Hotel in Colorado Springs for a report of a fire inside a unit.
Posted at 12:27 PM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 14:33:35-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Crews with the Colorado Springs Fire Department have started the process of cleaning up after a fire was reported in one of the living units.

Around 12 p.m., CSFD was called for a fire with light smoke inside the building. Within 20 minutes crews had people evacuated, plus the fire under control on the 3rd floor.

Please avoid the area as many fire, medic and police units are on scene assessing the situation and people impacted.

There is no word of any injuries from this fire.

News5 has a crew on scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.


