Crews battling wildland fire near Lake Minnequa

PUEBLO — Crews are battling two wildland fires in Pueblo near Lake Minnequa west of I-25.

Sources tell News 5 that one is a brush fire burning vegetation and weeds near Lake Minnequa on the east bank near the 2300 Block of Lakeshore Drive, which is right next to the Pueblo fire station. The second fire is on the south side of the lake.

Pueblo Fire says the second fire is heading southwest in the direction of homes but it is not a threat at this time.

Several other departments are assisting with the fires, crews say they are re-evaluating their approach due to winds.

News5 is working to gather more information on the size of the fire.

Pueblo County is no longer under fire restrictions as of May 25 when the Sheriff's Office removed Stage 1 restrictions put in place in mid-April.