Crews battling multiple fires on Fort Carson

FORT CARSON — Smoke is visible across the area due to three active fires on Fort Carson property south of Colorado Springs and north of Pueblo County, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

Crews are being called in from surrounding agencies to provide mutual aid to on-post fire crews.

News5 is working to determine the size and exact locations of the fire. No information on evacuations have been announced by Fort Carson agencies.

This is a developing story, refresh for updates.

