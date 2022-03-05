Watch
Crews battle house fire in southwest Colorado Springs

Posted at 8:17 PM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 22:17:01-05

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Friday night, Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a fire at a single-family home near N. 30th Street and West Uintah.

According to CSFD, all of the people inside of the house were able to get out safely and no one was hurt.

News 5 has not learned what caused the fire.

News 5 has a crew headed to the scene now.

