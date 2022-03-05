Crews battle house fire in southwest Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Friday night, Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a fire at a single-family home near N. 30th Street and West Uintah.

According to CSFD, all of the people inside of the house were able to get out safely and no one was hurt.

News 5 has not learned what caused the fire.

News 5 has a crew headed to the scene now.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.