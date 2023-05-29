Watch Now
Crews are investigating a possible plane crash near Divide according to Teller County Sheriff's Office

Posted at 1:43 PM, May 29, 2023
DIVIDE, CO — The Teller County Sheriff's Office and emergency service crews are investigating reports of a plane crash Monday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said the crash is reportedly in the area of the Grandview Estates near Divide, CO. The public is asked to avoid the area.

Little about the scene of the possible crash and plane is known at this time. It is unclear if anyone is injured.

News5 is working to learn more and has a crew on the way to the scene. We will update this article as more information comes in.
