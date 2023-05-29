Crews are investigating a possible plane crash near Divide according to Teller County Sheriff's Office

DIVIDE, CO — The Teller County Sheriff's Office and emergency service crews are investigating reports of a plane crash Monday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said the crash is reportedly in the area of the Grandview Estates near Divide, CO. The public is asked to avoid the area.

Little about the scene of the possible crash and plane is known at this time. It is unclear if anyone is injured.

News5 is working to learn more and has a crew on the way to the scene. We will update this article as more information comes in.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.