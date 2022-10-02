Creek Week is about doing our part

COLORADO SPRINGS — Volunteers in Colorado Springs have spent the last 9 days helping to clean up waterways in El Paso, Teller, and Pueblo Counties. It's a part of the annual creek week clean-up by the Fountain Creek Watershed Flood Control and Greenway District partners along with local organizations like the Pikes Peak Litter Letter Project.

It started with 625 volunteers in 2014 and has grown to over a thousand now helping out.

According to their website, it's common for trash and debris to end up in waterways, clogging drainage systems, affecting water quality, and impacting wildlife. Creek Week is an opportunity for the community to come together to continue to keep our natural landscapes clear of litter.

KOAA News5 spoke with one Organizer and Activity Leader for Fountain and UpaDowna Clean Ups who told us we can all do our part to help any time of the year.

"Anybody can clean up, just like when you go for a walk bring a trash bag along with you,' said Brittany Fechko, 'When you take out your trash if it's a windy day make sure it's locked up because a lot of the trash we see in our neighborhoods is just from trash cans that get blown over, things like that. Anybody can make a difference we don't have to have litter around town."

If you're interested in learning more about Creek Week, you can visit their website at fountain-crk.org and for information on the Pikes Peak Litter Letter Project.

