'Crazy Cat Lady' from Monument wins $12.5 million jackpot

MONUMENT — Self proclaimed "Crazy Cat Lady" Doreen M. will be able to give her cats more treats and toys than they could ever imagine after claiming her half of the $25 million Colorado Lotto+ Jackpot.

Doreen purchased the ticket at the Safeway Fuel Mini C in Monument on Wednesday, and when she checked her ticket numbers on the website after the drawing, she thought to herself, "you have got to be 'kitten' me."

At first Doreen thought she only won $6, but when she entered the second line of numbers, her payout increased 2 million fold.

The first person she called was her sister, and she started with "you'd better sit down for this."

Along with her passion for feline friends, Doreen is an avid knitter and weaver, and is planning on using some of the winnings to travel to knitting conventions across the country. There's sure to be plenty of yarn for both her and her kitties in the foreseeable future.

She used the first two payments to pay off bills and her mortgage, and she chose to receive the money in 25 graduated annual payments.

Unfortunately for Doreen and her cats, she wasn't the only winner. The other golden ticket holder was Charlotte F. from Crowborough England, who bought her ticket at the Winners Corner LLC in Pueblo, an apt name for the store considering the outcome.

Charlotte declined to share her story, but will be much wealthier when she returns to England. One can only surmise there will be a lot of tea and crumpets in her future.

The $25 million jackpot for the Colorado Lotto+ was the second largest in Colorado history.

