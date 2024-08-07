Crash shuts down northbound I-25 in Pueblo, expect delays

PUEBLO — A traffic crash has shut down northbound lanes of I-25 in Pueblo.

At this time it is unclear what caused the accident but traffic appears to be being diverted off onto Eagleridge Boulevard.

There is no timeline for when the road will reopen.

News 5 has reached out to the Colorado State Patrol and is working to learn more about what happened.

